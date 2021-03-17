Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $104.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $90.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $97.25.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.