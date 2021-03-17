Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 11th total of 642,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 461,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Shares of WLK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.36. 755,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

