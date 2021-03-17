Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million. Analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.