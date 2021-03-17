Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

MTDR opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

