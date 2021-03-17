Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,927,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,587 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1,364.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 3,021,376 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,383,000 after buying an additional 2,740,807 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $12,229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,430,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 1,867,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

