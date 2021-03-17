Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,090 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.55% of Group 1 Automotive worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179,164 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 83,645 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 119,247 shares during the period.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.96 and its 200-day moving average is $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,668.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,157,625.00. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.