Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,151 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

