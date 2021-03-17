Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $12.45 Million Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.43% of bluebird bio worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

