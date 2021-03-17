Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 679 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWPH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.38.

Shares of GWPH opened at $215.54 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $217.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at $209,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 776,304 shares of company stock worth $8,632,077. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

