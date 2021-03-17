Wells Fargo & Company Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $85.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.75 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

