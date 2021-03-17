Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $265.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

