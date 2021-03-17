Wedbush Raises IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $32.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.
Shares of IDYA stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $657.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.11.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,745 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Recommended Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.