Wedbush Raises IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $32.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $657.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,745 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

