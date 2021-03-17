Wedbush Comments on LendingClub Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

NYSE:LC opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in LendingClub by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

