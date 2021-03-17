Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,298,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122,791 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

WBS stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

