WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$1.20.
WCM Global Growth Company Profile
