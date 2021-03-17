WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$1.20.

WCM Global Growth Company Profile

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

