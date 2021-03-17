Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases 546,755 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,755 shares during the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust comprises 2.9% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.00% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $29,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,516,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,418,000 after acquiring an additional 331,081 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,860,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 203,780 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,313. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,599 shares of company stock worth $40,859. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

