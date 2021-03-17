Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New $8.30 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,428,900. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.62. 13,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,070. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.85.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.