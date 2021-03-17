Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,791 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up 1.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $191.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,889. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $1,017,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

