Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys 722,716 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 121.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722,716 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises 4.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $49,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. 3,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

