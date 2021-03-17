Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

