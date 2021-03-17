Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -1,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

WRE opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

