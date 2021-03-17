Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.17 EPS

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

NYSE WPG traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 74,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,433. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

