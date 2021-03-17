Warburg Research Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €80.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.79 ($78.57).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.04 ($72.99) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.75. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

