Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 340.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In related news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

