Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases 41,410 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.81% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $201.02 million, a PE ratio of -55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

