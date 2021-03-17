Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $955,000 in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 176.2% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of PLPC opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $361.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

