Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 10,070 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

