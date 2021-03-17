Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WKCMF. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wacker Chemie stock traded down $10.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 147. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

