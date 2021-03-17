Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 148.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,394 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

