W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

GRA has been the subject of several other reports. CL King upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

GRA stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 285.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.