W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

