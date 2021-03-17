VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $379.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

