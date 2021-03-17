VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 11th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Get VSBLTY Groupe Technologies alerts:

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail software technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, which provides real-time analytics and audience measurement system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.