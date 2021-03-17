Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of NYSE IAE opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
