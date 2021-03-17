Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE IAE opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

