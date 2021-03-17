Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of IAE opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
