Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 239.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

