Vor Biopharma Inc.’s (NYSE:VOR) Quiet Period To End on March 17th

Vor Biopharma’s (NYSE:VOR) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Vor Biopharma had issued 9,828,017 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $176,904,306 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.