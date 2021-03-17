Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,655,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Truist lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $261.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.02 and its 200-day moving average is $280.48. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,714 shares of company stock worth $5,822,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

