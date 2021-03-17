Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $6.81 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 354,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 83,705 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.