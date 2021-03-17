Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $6.33 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after buying an additional 1,773,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded NRG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

Shares of NRG opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

