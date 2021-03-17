Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $5.25 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $198,402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 100.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after acquiring an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $296.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.