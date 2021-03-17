Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $4.59 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 163.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $542.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $565.74 and its 200 day moving average is $469.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.07.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

