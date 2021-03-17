Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VWAGY. AlphaValue upgraded Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,219,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,473. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.