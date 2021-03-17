Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €196.50 ($231.18).

Volkswagen stock opened at €207.85 ($244.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €172.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €198.18 ($233.15).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

