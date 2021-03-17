VIZIO HOLDING CORP. (VZIO) Plans to Raise $332 Million in March 25th IPO

VIZIO HOLDING CORP. (VZIO) is planning to raise $332 million in an IPO on Thursday, March 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 15,100,000 shares at $21.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last year, VIZIO HOLDING CORP. generated $2 billion in revenue and $102.5 million in net income. VIZIO HOLDING CORP. has a market-cap of $4 billion.

J.P.Morgan, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Needham & Co., Piper Sandler and Roth Capital Partners served as the underwriters for the IPO.

VIZIO HOLDING CORP. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. Every VIZIO Smart TV enables consumers to search, discover and access a broad array of content. In addition to watching cable TV, viewers can use our platform to stream a movie or show from their favorite over-the-top (OTT) service, watch hundreds of free channels through our platform, including on our WatchFree and VIZIO Free Channel offerings, enjoy an enhanced immersive experience catered to gaming or access a variety of other content options. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV. “.

VIZIO HOLDING CORP. was founded in 2002 and has 527 employees. The company is located at 39 Tesla Irvine, California 92618 and can be reached via phone at (949) 428-2525.

