Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. Vistra has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $763,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Vistra by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vistra by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

