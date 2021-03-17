Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 11th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $257.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.67 and a 200-day moving average of $195.37. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

