Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 7,930 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.