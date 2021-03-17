Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,818 shares of company stock valued at $91,676,362 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $189.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.27 and a 200 day moving average of $200.59. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

