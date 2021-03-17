Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VYGR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

